Swatch next entering new territory biel

Swatch presents its latest innovation: BIOCERAMIC. Only a few months after the first bio-sourced Swatch launched in September 2020, here comes a new and unique mix of ceramic and bio-sourced plastic – made by Swatch.

BIOCERAMIC is both resilient and resistant with a silk-like touch — uniting the best of both worlds. What better watch to showcase the brand’s newest material than the BIG BOLD? The 47mm diameter case, deep and architecturally structured, provides plenty of room to appreciate the pure and refined BIOCERAMIC characteristics to the fullest. There are five colors to choose from: the classic design statements black and white, the “color of the year” grey, optimistic sky-blue and new power-pink.

BIG BOLD in BIOCERAMIC is a smooth, pure and substantial design piece, reduced to the max to allow the new material to be fully enjoyed thanks to the signature “see-through” Swatch attitude. The bracelet, glass and loops are made from biosourced plastic

THE JOURNEY CONTINUES Swatch started a revolution in 1983 with the smart introduction of watches responsibly made out of 51 components only. Thirty-seven years later, the brand introduced bio-sourced plastic, which debuted on the BIORELOADED collection in September 2020.

Today, BIOCERAMIC comes as the new addition to SWATCH NEXT, the latest release in a run of disruptive ideas. WHAT’S NEXT? Swatch is always looking for ways to push the envelope when it comes to design, materials and technology. BIOCERAMIC marks yet another benchmark in the brand’s innovation journey. By the end of 2021, all key Swatch product lines will further explore the use of BIOCERAMIC.

Vanguard News Nigeria

