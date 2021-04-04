Sustain the fight against insecurity, Emir of Kano charges Gov Bello

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel – Abuja

The security initiatives of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State got a boost on Sunday when the Emir of Kano, Dr Aminu Ado Bayero, praised the government for its watertight strategies against insecurity in the state.

The Emir charged the governor to sustain his onslaught against criminal elements in his state.

The Royal Father emphasized that no society develops in the absence of peace, as peace is the foundation of every societal growth, adding that when one segment of the society is in turmoil, all others are ultimately open to inherent dangers and resultant effects.

He urged everyone to be fully involved in the fight against insecurity.

The governor, who met with the Emir in Abuja on Sunday appreciated him for recognizing his effort in the fight against insecurity and also acknowledging the development strides the state has recorded under his administration.

Bello disclosed that before he assumed office, the Confluence state was hitherto the kidnap capital of Nigeria where dreaded kidnappers and other criminal elements reigned with impunity.

His administration, he stated, has, however, changed the situation as Kogi State is now safe for citizens and prospective investors within and outside Nigeria.

He thanked the Royal Father for his continued support for leaders in authority while urging him to continue to leave his door open for young leaders and followers who come to tap from his wisdom.

