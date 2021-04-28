Super Falcons forward Ordega joins Levante on 2-year deal

Kindly Share This Story:

Spanish side Levante Femenino said on Wednesday they have completed the signing of Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua on a two-year deal.

The club disclosed this on their twitter handle @ludfemenino on Wednesday.

Ordega now joins several Nigerian players in the top flight of Spanish women football league.

These are Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona), Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid), Osinachi Ohale (Madrid CFF), Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF), Chidinma Okeke (Madrid CFF), Charity Adule (Eibar) and Toni Payne (Sevilla).(NAN)

