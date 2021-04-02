SunshineGzuz: Next rated Nigerian artiste capable of winning Grammy award

Kindly Share This Story:

Onugha Victor known by his stage SunshineGzuz is a fast rising Nigerian Afrobeat singer, rapper and songwriter. He was introduced to the industry with the release of his hit single ‘Energy’ in April, 2020.

Born 5th, May 1996, SunshineGzuz hails from Obosi in Anambra state. He is widely considered as one of the golden R&B voices from Eastern Nigeria.

Following the success from his first single that got many airplay on various streaming platforms across Nigeria, he released other songs : Energy, Why, Joromi and most recently Don’t Stress It.

His style of songs has been compared to Grammy award winning star Burna boy for the up-tempo afrobeat and fun danceability. It is believed that with his consistent rise he may join him in winning the highly revered music award.

Recounting his experience as a young act and the motivation behind his growth, he said: “For me, music is passion that has horned inside of me for years even right from birth. As a young artiste, the pressure is much and you must keep your focus 100% if you want to make it the industry. I thank God for always been my greatest helper and motivation”.

On his future plans and possible collaboration, the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University graduate of computer science added: “I love to dream big. Right now am working on getting my latest single on more platforms. The visual is gaining positive reviews and that’s enough courage for me.

“Collaboration is very important in this industry and I hope to work with some of the top guns soon, from Burna boy, Davido, Flavour, Wizkid and many others. I’m currently putting together a new project and I’m sure the fans will love it”.

