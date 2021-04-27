Strike: New date for conciliatory meeting coming as judiciary workers apologise to Ngige

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The striking members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, have apologized to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, over the unfriendly conduct, especially walking away from the Minister at the April 20, 2021 conciliation meeting.

Senator Ngige who has accepted the apology will soon communicate a new date for conciliatory meeting with the stakeholders including governors and leaders of JUSUN.

The apology is contained in a letter to the Minister, dated April 26, 2021, signed by JUSUN General Secretary, I. M. Adetola, pleading with the Minister to continue with the conciliation geared towards the amicable resolution of the strike.

The letter read: “Sir, information has reached our union that the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment has expressed dissatisfaction in the way JUSUN members left your conference room on Tuesday, 20th April, 2021.

“JUSUN wishes to put it on record that many of our members at the conciliation meeting are Muslims and were fasting on the day in question. Having stayed for about two hours without any communication from any quarter of the Ministry, JUSUN members agitating and complaining that they needed to go and break their fast, we had to leave.

“All other things put aside, JUSUN commends and appreciates the role of the Ministry of Labour in ensuring peaceful relations at work place, in the case of JUSUN by trying to ensure good environment for justice to all Nigerians. Therefore, JUSUN appreciates the Minister and stakeholders for their commitment towards the resolution of the points in dispute with the judiciary workers for Nigeria to move forward.

“Therefore, we sincerely urge the Minister to continue with the conciliation meetings, which you have commenced. We are all concerned about the good of Nigeria and all annoyance should not be carried too far and be allowed to derail us. “As a result, JUSUN hereby tenders her unreserved apology to you and wherever you are hurt.”

A statement from Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, informed that “ the Minister has already accepted the apology and a new date for continuation of the conciliation will be communicated shortly to all relevant stakeholders.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

