Stop assaulting PMB’s fundamental right to life, Nigeria First cautions London protesters

Kindly Share This Story:

The protests by some Nigerians over President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical trip to the United Kingdom is unguided, unwarranted and an assault on his fundamental human right to life.

According to the Nigeria First movement, it is well within President Buhari’s right, like every other citizen, to seek routine medical checkup.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday in Abuja, Secretary-General, Richard Adie noted that it is proper to put things in perspective and for well-meaning Nigerians to see the mischief propagated to whip up sentiments.

By travelling abroad, Adie noted that the president has not violated his Office or the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Nigeria First movement, therefore, urged the unsuspecting general public to disregard the mischievous comments and headline generated so far on the President’s routine medical check with his physicians that he has maintained for close to thirty years and still counting.

According to the group, those in the medical field understand the strategic importance of keeping medical records and maintaining the services of physicians that have your medical records and have rendered medical services at one time or the other.

The Nigeria First, however, warned mischief-makers to pull the plug on this campaign and instead channel their energies and resources to charitable ventures that would make life more meaningful for Nigerians.

Kindly Share This Story: