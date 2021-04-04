State of the nation: Those opposing restructuring are enemies of Nigeria —Tunde Bakare

Kindly Share This Story:

Serving overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, formerly Latter rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, said that those opposing the restructuring of Nigeria, are enemies of the country.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive steps in tackling insecurity, the dwindling economy and anti-corruption.

He said this during a state of the nation broadcast at his church auditorium in Lagos.

Bakare said: “The consensus by major stakeholders in Nigeria is that the country is in a state of emergency. Nigeria has two fundamental problems: one is nationhood, while the other is statehood.

Restructuring is not an attack on the Nigerian state. Show me one person who does not want restructuring and I will show you the enemies of Nigeria.”

