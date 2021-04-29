State of Emergency won’t solve security problems – Masari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari on Thursday said that declaration of state of emergency on security will not solve the security situation in the country.

The House of Representatives had on Tuesday in its resolution on a motion over the worsening security situation in the country called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security.

But Governor Masari, who was a former Speaker of House of Representatives said that declaration of a state of emergency was not the solution, rather the commitment of every Nigerian irrespective of political and religious affiliations to a peaceful nation.

He spoke to State House correspondents after meeting with the Chief of staff to the president, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He appealed to Nigerians not to politicize security issues even as he also stated that the military is already overstretched.

