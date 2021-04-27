Startweb Africa launches Easy-To-Use ‘Website Builder’ for business owners, professionals

Kindly Share This Story:

StartWeb Africa, a tech startup and foremost all-in-one website builder, has released a drag and drop, mobile-friendly website building tool. The platform which automates the entire website building process helps businesses and entrepreneurs reach a wider audience and increase sales.

StartWeb Africa features an integrated solution with tools to help businesses (SMEs), entrepreneurs, digital marketers and professionals build world-class websites in minutes. StartWeb Africa offers smart, responsive, mobile and Google-friendly website templates that require no coding or technical knowledge.

StartWeb Africa also integrates perfectly with applications helping business owners connect seamlessly with automation tools and payment processors like Stripe, ActiveCampaign, Mailchimp, Google Analytics, Zapier, PayPal and Getresponse to name a few.

“By building Africa’s easiest website creation platform, we have made everything simple for business owners and online professionals. We’re excited about the new tool because it is an easy-to-use drag and drop website builder that is perfect for anyone looking to get a website for their business, build funnels, landing pages & e-commerce stores. Our library of templates and sales funnels is geared towards introducing people to your business, and increasing your earnings”, remarked StartWeb Co-founder, Kelvin Orifa.

The platform also features an affiliate programme that does not require start up costs or an advertising budget but yields high ROI for all marketing and promotional efforts.

StartWeb Africa, in addition, offers earnings for users on referrals of first time buyers with no referral limit and a lifetime attribution as well as professional support and an intuitive dashboard on all activities on the platform.

Although Nigeria is the key driver of international trade in all of West Africa, GSMA states that about 65% of small businesses are still offline. PWC also reports that 55% to 68% of formal SMEs are either unserved or underserved by technology and financial institutions. StartWeb Africa is designed to help these business owners benefit from the untapped potentials of technology.

The world is fast becoming a global village due to innovations underpinned principally by technological advancements. Technology has brought about changes in consumer perceptions, tastes and preferences. The pace and transformative power of technology means that Nigerian businesses cannot afford to ignore the trend.

