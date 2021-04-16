Starsight presents Sustainability Award to Union Bank for reaching 100 Sites

Kindly Share This Story:

Starsight Energy, the leading Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) solar power provider in West Africa presented its 2020 Sustainability Award to Union Bank of Nigeria for reaching 100 installations of Starsight power, cooling, and storage solutions across its network. This milestone marks a significant achievement for Starsight, Union Bank, and the Nigerian C&I market.

Starsight Energy has completed over 500 sites for its clients in Nigeria since 2015. The company currently has 41 MW of installed generating capacity, 33 MWh of storage, and 16,320HP in cooling capacity across Nigeria and Ghana.

Union Bank became a Starsight Energy client in 2017 and has Starsight end-to-end power and cooling solutions at 113 of its branches across Nigeria to date. These installations will help Union Bank avoid over 36,000 tons of CO2 emissions over the project’s lifetime.

Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, the Chief Brand & Marketing Officer at Union Bank commented, “we are excited to have Starsight’s power and cooling systems at over 100 Union Bank locations nationwide. Sustainable business practices remain a core pillar of our ‘Citizenship, Sustainability, and Innovation’s efforts and that is why we will continue to add Starsight systems to our locations nationwide. We are focused on maintaining our position as a sustainability champion, leading the charge within our industry and beyond, and we thank the Starsight Energy team for working with us on this journey.”

In his reaction, Tony Carr, Starsight’s CEO commented, “we are proud of our relationship with Union Bank of Nigeria and applaud their commitment to sustainability. Starsight’s services have proven to be a perfect fit for Union Bank’s energy needs as our model give them the peace of mind of a 99.99% uptime while significantly reducing power costs. We deeply value our clients like Union Bank and are thankful for the backing we receive from our equity investors Helios Investment Partners and African Infrastructure Investment Managers, and our debt investors Norfund and Finnfund, which allows us to establish and expand these long-term relationships.”

Kindly Share This Story: