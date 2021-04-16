Stand against reprisal attacks on Igbos — Uzodimma tells Northern governors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma on Friday called on the Northern governors to reject any plot by any group to carry out attacks on the Igbos in the Northern part of the country in the name of reprisal attacks.

The governor spoke to newsmen in Owerri, through his Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Northern women affairs, Hajiya Fatima Hamza.

According to her, there were plans by desperate politicians to sponsor crises in the North against the Igbos hiding under reprisal attacks.

According to her statement, “In the recent orchestrations meant to incite the Northerners to petty bigotry and reprisal attacks, it is our duty to continue to call on our people to understand the situation better nobody will be deceived.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on all Northern Governors to emulate the exemplary disposition of Gov Uzodinma especially now that there are obvious sinister plots by desperate politicians to mechanize crises and engender reprisal attacks on our Igbo brothers and sisters doing their legitimate businesses in the North.”

“We are satisfied over the concerted efforts of the Imo State Governor, to continue to protect and safeguard the Northern Community living and doing their legitimate businesses in Imo State.

“The Governor has always been very true and faithful to his Pan -Nigerian Governor status and has been exemplary in his determination to engender peaceful coexistence and unity of purpose to all and sundry in Imo State irrespective of ethnicity and religion,” Fatima said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

