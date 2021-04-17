Stanbic IBTC clamours for youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, investment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

In 2018, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, initiated a Youth Leadership Series with the aim of engaging and empowering young Nigerians to become future business leaders.

Speaking at the 2021 edition of the series, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Dr. Demola Sogunle said, “four years on, we are still committed to the vision with every subsequent edition surpassing the achievements of the previous. I am confident that this year’s programme will be beneficial to everyone present at this virtual edition”.

According to statistics he said that youths make up over 50 percent of Nigeria’s population. Therefore, as a nation, we should accord priority to harness their potentials and accelerate the country’s economic growth. The Nigerian youths require support, guidance and empowerment to propel them to the pinnacle of their various fields.

According to him, the innovative projects and tech disruptions championed by the youth in virtually every sector are proof of their ingenuity, skill, brilliance and resourcefulness. “At Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc. we believe in breaking boundaries, hence our tagline, IT CAN BE, which is hinged upon the premise that everything is possible as long as we are dedicated and put in requisite effort to make it work. The theme of this year’s edition of the Youth Leadership Series is ‘Winning’, and it promises to be exciting. It is specifically designed to etch a winning mentality in the attendees’ and empower them to become future business leaders.

We had three exciting and engaging breakout sessions: ‘Winning with Entrepreneurship, ‘Winning with Social Media’ and ‘Winning with Investment’. Our carefully selected speakers really shared their experiences and expertise at the various sessions for you all to learn from.

Our Corporate Social Investment initiatives at Stanbic IBTC are hinged on three pillars: Health, Economic Empowerment and Education. The Youth Leadership Series rests on our Economic Empowerment and Education pillars”. Other youth interventionist initiatives worthy of mention are our university scholarship scheme and Together4ALimb, our flagship CSI initiative.

