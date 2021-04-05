Spurs miss out on 4th spot as Willock cancels out Kane’s double

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal loanee Joe Willock came off the bench to score a dramatic equaliser and deny Tottenham a place in the top four.

Harry Kane’s quickfire double after Joelinton’s opener looked to have moved Jose Mourinho’s side up three places into the Champions League spots. But Willock, who had only been on seven minutes, had other ideas as he fired off the underside of the bar to bag a precious point for the relegation-threatened Magpies.

Joelinton opened the scoring after 28 minutes with just his fourth league goal since arriving for £40million two summers ago. But Spurs were ahead just six minutes later thanks to Kane’s double, which takes his tally to 19 for the season.

The numbers are just ridiculous – in all competitions, the Spurs skipper has been involved in 49 goals this season (29 goals and 16 assists).

The first, 26 seconds after Joelinton’s strike, was as easy as they come, capitalising on Emil Krafth’s shocking attempted clearance to poke into an empty net. But the second was a thing of beauty, latching onto Tanguy Ndombele’s neat pass before rifling low across Martin Dubravka into the bottom corner.

Kane then missed a golden chance to claim a hat-trick and seal the points – and he was made to pay when Willock smashed home from close range at the death.

Bruce made five changes after their mauling at Brighton last time out, with Matt Ritchie handed his first start since calling his manager a ‘coward’ in a training ground bust-up last month.

