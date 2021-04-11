Southwest PDP’s congress will be crisis-free – Melaye

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds its southwest congress tomorrow, (Monday) the screening Committee Chairman for the zone, Senator Dino Melaye said the process would be devoid of crisis.

Speaking with journalists after the screening exercise at the Aenon Hotels and Suites, Osogbo, Osun state capital Yesterday, he said the screening exercise was devoid of rancour, adding that it has set the pace for what to be expected at the congress.

He said even aspirants that were disqualified from contesting various positions took the decision in good faith, maintaining that consultation is ongoing to ensure an acceptable Congress is conducted.

He adds, “On behalf of the committee, I want to say that the exercise was very peaceful and I am happy with the way the aspirants conducted themselves. We started well and it ended well and it was a very wonderful exercise.

“Everyone is happy, the atmosphere is very clear and peaceful. We did justice and conducted the exercise with the fear of God. I have a standard and I won’t go below that bar.

“Not every aspirants will partake because those who made the required or minimum standard were cleared and those who did not meet the standards will not participate. It is not everyone who wishes to have a clearance certificate got it. I can’t reveal those that did not meet the required standard.

“There will be a free and fair congress tomorrow and today’s exercise has given us a sample of what tomorrow will be. We are one political family. We have a spirit of give and take. I can assure you that meeting will still hold tonight.

“We expect a peaceful congress tomorrow irrespective of the propaganda on social media by agents of the APC”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

