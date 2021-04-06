Southern, Middle Belt leaders’ forum declare 30 days mourning period for Odumakin

Kindly Share This Story:

*** Say they will refrain from engaging in public activities including their periodic meetings

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

LEADERS of thought and elder statesmen from four of the six geo-political zones of the country, under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum, have declared thirty days of the mourning period for late Spokesman of Yoruba Socio-Political group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.

A statement signed yesterday in Abuja by the Former Federal Commissioner for Information and Leader, Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum, Chief Edwin Clark said that during the period of mourning, as leaders and members of the groups, they will refrain from engaging in public activities including their periodic meetings.

The statement titled, ” Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum Leaders place 30 days Mourning Period for Comrade Yinka Odumakin”, read, “Following the news of the very sad and shocking death of our National Secretary, Comrade Yinka Odumakin, who is also National Spokesman of Afenifere, which sad event occurred in Lagos in the early hours of Saturday 3rd April 2021, the leadership of Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum, hereby suspends all public engagement by the group for a period of 30 days.

“During the period, we will refrain from engaging in public activities including our periodic meetings.

“This we believe is a modest and fitting honour to one of the most outspoken, inspirational and patriotic Nigerian ever.

“We, therefore, like to make a public apology to various groups who have invited our participation in meetings, conferences and similar activities.

“We will like to once more convey our deepest condolences to his widow, Mrs Joe Odumakin, his aged parents, the rest of the Odumakin family and our compatriots of Afenifere.

“May Yinka’s courageous soul rest in peace.”

