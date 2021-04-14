Southeast not ready for presidency in 2023 — Idimogu, Lagos Lawmaker

Kindly Share This Story:

…. Says Tinubu is the best candidate

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mr Jude Idimogu, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2, has said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best candidate to run for presidency under the auspices of the All Progressive Party, APC, in the general elections in 2023, adding that the South-East was not ready for the President.

Idimogu stated this during an endorsement programme organised by “Abundance Support Group, to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Presidency and Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa as Senator of the Lagos West Senatorial District in 2023 which held at the secretariat of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, Ejigbo, Lagos.

Idimogu, while speaking to journalists, said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a great achiever based on records of his achievements as the Governor of Lagos State and that he is the most qualified person for the nation’s presidency in the next general elections.

“Apart from that, when you look at my history of moving from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu has shown me love and he has been committed to my

“We are also doing this on behalf of my great Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, as he is also aspiring to be the Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District in 2023. He has a lot of achievements and he is one of the best 10 legislators in the country as of today,” he said.

The lawmaker said further that everybody and every zone has a right to aspire for any position in 2023, but that his assessment was that the best person to rule Nigeria from the year, irrespective of where he is coming from, is Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He recalled that when the allocations of the local governments in Lagos State were seized by the then former president Olusegun Obasanjo-led Federal Government, Tinubu came up with a formula, which he said increased the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

“Besides, Tinubu is somebody that has made a lot of people and some of us have benefited from that, and he has been fighting for democracy in Nigeria.

“Tinubu has people all over the country, including Hausa, Ibo, and Yoruba. For me, he is a detribalised Nigerian and I have not seen anybody that would be like him. I don’t know what would happen in 2023, but as of today, he is the best candidate to be the next President of Nigeria.

The event was attended by party leaders, National Coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Support Group, Mr Ipoola Omisore, Politicians, Yoruba and Igbo Leaders, Youths among others.

