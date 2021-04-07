South-West Congress: PDP NWC moves to avert crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after an extensive meeting has scaled up processes for reconciliation in relation to its South-West zonal congress of the party.

The congress earlier billed for Saturday, April 10 has been temporarily put on hold in obedience to a subsisting court order.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the party, stressed that beyond the legal conundrum “in our party’s formation in the zone, the PDP must win the South West.”

The NWC further resolved that a meeting comprising of the National Chairman, the Deputy National Chairman, the National Secretary, the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategic Committee, Governor Seyi Makinde and former Governor Ayo Fayose, be held immediately for urgent resolution of all issues concerning the South West.

The NWC is expected to meet on the outcome of this reconciliation meeting within the next 24 hours.

The South-West zone has been engulfed in a leadership tussle between the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde and former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: