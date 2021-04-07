Breaking News
Translate

South-West Congress: PDP NWC moves to avert crisis

On 6:34 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Anambra: Reward PDP faithful members, Secondus-led NWC charged

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after an extensive meeting has scaled up processes for reconciliation in relation to its South-West zonal congress of the party.

The congress earlier billed for Saturday, April 10 has been temporarily put on hold in obedience to a subsisting court order.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the party, stressed that beyond the legal conundrum “in our party’s formation in the zone, the PDP must win the South West.”

ALSO READ: 2023 not business as usual, we’ve learnt our lessons — Northern Elders

The NWC further resolved that a meeting comprising of the National Chairman, the Deputy National Chairman, the National Secretary, the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategic Committee, Governor Seyi Makinde and former Governor Ayo Fayose, be held immediately for urgent resolution of all issues concerning the South West.

The NWC is expected to meet on the outcome of this reconciliation meeting within the next 24 hours.

The South-West zone has been engulfed in a leadership tussle between the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde and former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!