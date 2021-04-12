Smart Emmanuel: Aims at revolutionalizing Nigerian sales industry

Kindly Share This Story:

Across the companies he has led and co-founded, Emmanuel Smart has focused on one metric to measure his success: increasing their sales. “I understand that sales is the lifeblood of every business.

I have mastered how to raise successful salespeople and how to help them convert NO to YES and achieve seemingly impossible sales targets,” he explains.

As a young child, Emmanuel was always interested in business. “I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur,” he remembers.

“As a young boy, I would wear my dad’s suit and act mini-dramas as a business owner with my siblings. During my holiday classes, I made an artwork of Batman and sold it along with two of my friends. We sold off all 50 paintings on the same day. We had to make duplicates due to high demand. This was my first business venture. We made a fair profit from this. It was also my first sales experience.”

READ ALSO:

“I started my 13-year sales growth strategy career in 2008 with Cacophony Solutions, a firm I co-founded with my friend, Solomon Oni,” he recounts.

“As CEO of Cacophony, I led the company to research low capital and profitable business ideas that the average African can start. We trained over 1000 entrepreneurs using data from our research work in 2011. We used TV, radio, and print to reach close to 15,000 listeners in Lagos and Akure on City FM, Adaba FM, OSRC, MITV, and Star FM.”

From Cacophony, Emmanuel moved on to the oil and gas sector before finding himself in the food and confectionery industry. After that, he took another plunge into the entrepreneurship world, forming The Stralution Company Limited, a sales growth and product development strategy firm in 2017.

With this company, Emmanuel’s goal is to use his learnings and that of other successful companies and sales leaders to inspire and entrepreneurs, business leaders, salespeople, and students to achieve consistent sales growth in their businesses.

“We use cutting-edge technology to gather data because we understand that the future of sales is accurate data,” he explains.

“The more you know about the customer, market, competitor, and product, the more likely you will grow your sales consistently. There can be no consistency in sales without strong sales systems, real value, and accurate data.”

Kindly Share This Story: