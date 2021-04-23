Kindly Share This Story:

Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups, Obidike Chukwuebuka has appreciated President Mohammadu Buhari for endorsing the candidature of His Youthfulness Comrade Bello Bala Shagari the grand son of the former Nigerian president,Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Addressing press men in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday,Comrade Obidike extolled the action of Mr President describing it as a Favour to the youth in fulfillment of the Nigerian dream.

Comrade Obidike Chukwuebuka said that this Support revigorated the hope of common man . He stated that shehu Shagari of Blessed Memory will be glad seeing his grandson become the council chairman of Abuja Metropolis as his spirit will be resting well.

He equally charged every Nigerian youth to massively throw their weight behind the former youth council boss . He expressed confidence in the leadership qualities of Comrade Bello Shagari describing him as a Model of Nigerian youth.

In his Words Bello has distinguished himself with resilience ,diligence and commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria through his leadership styles. His achievements in National Youth Council of Nigeria show that he is highly qualified to serve as the council chairman to the interest of the federal capital territory and Nigerian youths.

