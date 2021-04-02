Breaking News
SGBV: WRAPH embarks on aggressive advocacy through town hall meeting

On 9:43 pmIn Woman's Ownby
By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to tackle Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, SGBV, scourge and increase awareness in its reportage especially in Alimosho Local Government, Lagos State, a non-governmental organisation, Women’s Rights and Health Project, WRAHP, has embarked on aggressive advocacy through its Town Hall meetings across the six LCDAs.

The event which was supported by the European Union, EU and funded through its Rule of Law and Anti-corruption, RoLAC, project and managed by the British Council in Nigeria, was organised to improve access to information on SGBV as part of efforts to reduce the trend of violence among women and girls.

Speaking on the project, WRAPH Coordinator, Bose Ironsi, disclosed that, over the year the organisation has trained over 100 Police Officers, 300 SGBV reporters as well as over 400 students from secondary schools who are now SGBV ambassadors.
“The Town Hall meeting was part of the project titled ‘Increasing Access to Justice Related Services’ to mobilize communities for the uptake of justice-related services for survivors of SGBV.

“With different services including ‘Sexual and Gender-based Violence, Response and Referrals, Counseling and therapy, psychosocial support services, community legal clinic’, the organization has continued to provide information that would enable the public especially women and girls know their right.

“Our resource centre has helped vulnerable people and SGBV survivors by providing them with free services”, she said.

