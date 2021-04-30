Sexual Asault: DSVRT takes charge of Baba Ijesha's case

Kindly Share This Story:

Vows to send suspect to life imprisonment

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Domestic And Sexual Violence ResponseTeam, DSVRT, has assumed the sexual assault allegation levelled against popular Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as “Baba Ijesha.”

DSVRT, in a statement released on Friday, confirmed that the matter had been referred to the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP for legal advice.

The team also informed the public that it is in touch with the complainant with a view of providing the necessary support.

In the meantime, it has been confirmed that four major charges of sexual assault is likely to be pressed against Baba Ijesha, one of which attracts life imprisonment, the charge of Sexual Assault by penetration contrary to Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

A statement read in part: “We confirm that the duplicate case file has been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice. For the avoidance of doubt, the following allegations are being considered: (1) Sexual Assault by Penetration- S 261 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 punishable by Life imprisonment

“(2) Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration-S262 of the Criminal law, punishable by 14 years imprisonment

“(3) Sexual Assault- S263 of the Criminal Law, punishable by 3 years imprisonment

“(4) Indecent treatment of a child- S135 of the Criminal Law punishable by 7 years imprisonment.

“We have absolute confidence in the criminal justice system, as well as social support structures in Lagos State in ensuring justice is served in this matter and most importantly, the survivor receives the relevant support on her journey towards healing.

“We, therefore, use this medium to reiterate Lagos State Government’s position of zero tolerance to all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and our firm commitment in ensuring justice for survivors.”

