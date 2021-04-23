Seek divine intervention to overcome challenges, BSN urges Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

BIBLE Society of Nigeria, BSN, has urged Nigerians to seek God’s intervention to overcome the nation’s challenges.

The body made the appeal through its General Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Dare Ajiboye while addressing journalists on the inauguration of National Day of The Bible held at the Bible Guest House, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Ajiboye said, there will be an end to emptiness economically, socially and the many challenges facing the country will be over, if Nigerians truly shun wicked ways and genuinely call on God.

In his words: ‘Since our knowledge and expertise have failed us as a nation, it is imperative that we turn to God for help. The Bible says that, “if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sins and will heal their land.”

“God has given us an open cheque, calling on us to come back to Him, promising to help us. It is our opinion that if Nigerians can adopt the values prescribed in the Bible, it will help solve most if not all of the challenges the country is grappling with.

“I therefore use this medium to call on Nigerians to seek God and return to him. There is too much insecurity in the land. Kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and other vices have become so rampant that traveling within the country is a great risk. This is coupled with the economic challenges the country is facing.

On the National Day of the Bible, Dr. Ajiboye said setting a day for the celebration of the Bible had become imperative in order to encourage people to reflect on and imbibe the values prescribed in the Holy Book.

According to him, the National Bible Day will be observed by churches across the country on May 5 annually.

He said, “It is common knowledge all over the world that some days are set aside to celebrate some events. For example, there is Workers’ Day, Independence Day, Water Day, and Drummers’ Day to mention a few. But as efficacious as the ‘Word of God’ is, no day is set aside in Nigeria to celebrate it.

“Considering the undeniable benefits of the Word of God to humanity, we thought of championing the cause of recognising the importance of God’s word and setting aside a day in Nigeria to celebrate it. We proposed to our board and got approval to set aside May 5 of every year as the day to celebrate the Bible.”

