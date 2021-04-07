Insecurity in Nigeria deteriorating, worrisome ― Olumide Aderinokun

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Olumide Aderinokun has condemned the insecurity menace in Nigeria and he calls on President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to focus on securing lives and properties instead of politicising the recent events.

Just before the Imo State Police Headquarters and a correctional facility in Owerri were attacked by gunmen which led to the release of over 1,800 inmates on Monday, the country has recorded several security challenges including kidnappings irrespective of age, robberies, communal clashes to mention a few.

His Media Officer, Taiye Taiwo, in a statement made available to Vanguard explained that it is obvious the current security situation across the nation is deteriorating which calls for worry for every concerned Nigerian.

Chief Aderinokun, who is prominent for his humanitarian gesture in Ogun State Central, charged the Buhari government to live up to his responsibilities instead of playing the blame game.

Furthermore, the 49-year-old businessman also called for a focus on job creation for the country’s teeming youths which would lead to economic diversification and reduce the rising unemployment rate.

With resident doctors and polytechnic academic staff on a nationwide strike, Chief Aderinokun concluded that outmost consideration should be given to workers’ welfare and owed allowances/salaries should be cleared because the government has enough resources to clear their delayed entitlements.

Vanguard News Nigeria

