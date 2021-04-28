Security chiefs now supervising mass killings, insecurity — Pastor Enenche alleges

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Nigeria soaked with blood

. Decries leadership failure, a spate of killings

. Says things getting out of control

By Steve Oko, Aba

Renowned gospel preacher, Pastor Paul Enenche, has decried the wave of killings and general insecurity in the land, saying that Security chiefs now supervising mass killings, insecurity in the country.

Worried by the spate of violent attacks in different parts of the country during a prayer session in his church, Enenche accused the leadership of the country of complacency in the face of the worsening insecurity.

The cleric in a viral video on Facebook monitored by our Correspondent in Abia cautioned those in authority to stop the flow of blood in the land or brace up for God’s wrath.

Lamenting the inability of the country’s leadership to stem the tide of disturbing insecurity in Nigeria, the cleric declared that Nigeria is infested with weak and inept leadership.

The cleric who was livid with the casualty figures of attacks by bandits, kidnappers, terrorists and unknown gunmen in different parts of the country challenged the leadership of the country to rise to the occasion.

His words: ” Enough is enough! We have modern technologies that can locate kidnapping cells in the forest under 24 hours.

” We have Leaders who are supervising killings. Chief of nothing! What Nigeria is suffering from is leadership disaster, not a natural disaster.”

He regretted that Nigeria is a country blessed with abundant human and material resources but bedevilled by inept and weak leadership.

“If somebody is watching and blood is flowing and he has the capacity to stop it but fails, it’s either he is a killer or collaborates with killers.

“What is happening in Nigeria is completely unacceptable. It appears as if those we refer to as Chief security officers have become Chief Insecurity officers that are doing nothing but supervising massive Insecurity.

” We have those priding themselves as Chief this, Chief that but Chief nothing! They have become Chief Insecurity officers.

” Where are those that can make kidnapping stop within seven days if they want?

” We are in a country with heartless leaders; we have leaderless leaders, leaders with zero leadership quality.

” It appears what we have is people in positions of authority doing nothing but overseeing insecurity and mass killings”, he fumed.

Quoting John Maxwell, the cleric said:” Everything rises and falls with leadership”.

” Is it by force to rule? If you can’t rule well can’t you resign?

” If we wait for those in authority everybody may die of calamity. The land is soaked with the blood of the innocent!”

