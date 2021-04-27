Secessionist rally: DSS grills Heritage Defender’s DG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—FOLLOWING the public rally organised by some Yoruba secessionist groups in Ibadan on Saturday, April 17, the Department of State Security in Osun State, yesterday, grilled the Director-General of Kiriji Heritage Defenders, a socio-cultural group, for four hours.

It was gathered the DG, Dr. Ekundayo Ademola was invited over alleged attempts, by the groups, to organise a similar rally in Osogbo.

Findings revealed that Ekundayo arrived at the DSS state command in Osogbo around 10:30 am and left around 1:30 pm.

A reliable source confided in Vanguard that the group’s leader was questioned about a secessionist rally allegedly scheduled to hold in Osogbo.

When contacted, Ekundayo confirmed that he was invited by the DSS and he was at the state command for hours.

He said: “I was invited by the DSS. I was there for some hours. The security men are just being proactive. We are not secessionists in Kiriji Heritage Defenders. They wanted to be sure regarding insinuations that some people plan to hold rallies to demand the Yoruba nation in Osun.

“The decision for the rally to hold in Osun is beyond our group. Other notable groups will take that decision when the time comes. Our major preoccupation is security across Yoruba borders.”

