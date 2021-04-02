SEC approves appointment of CEOs of demutualised entities of NSE

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has approved the appointment of the Chief Executive Officers, of the demutualised entities of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE.

They CEOs are: Oscar N. Onyema, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc; Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited and Tinuade Awe, Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation Limited.

Under the demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has been created. The Group has three operating and all the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Commenting on the appointments, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Chairman of NGX Group Board of Directors stated: “The confirmation of these appointments are an important step in the process of building a leading and resilient African Exchange Group following the completion of our demutualisation programme.”

A.B Mahmoud, Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) said: “The confirmation of the appointment of Temi Popoola, CFA as the first Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited comes at a pivotal moment for Nigerian capital markets as the Exchange enters a new phase of its history as a demutualised company, bringing to the Exchange his track record of achievement local and global capital markets.’’

