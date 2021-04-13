Sean McCarthy shares 5 advantages of venturing into entrepreneurship

Kindly Share This Story:

Entrepreneurship might not be for everybody. However, if you’ve been thinking about making the leap into this exciting business venture, it could really change your life. Sean McCarthy is the founder of McCarthy Hospitality Group, which now works in the nightlife, social media management, technology, and marketing industries. Here are his top-five reasons you should consider becoming an entrepreneur.

Time independence

When you work a 9-5 job, you’re selling your time for money. If you don’t show up to the office one day, you don’t get paid. As an entrepreneur, you’ll be able to complete your work on your own time, and you’ll be able to outsource time-consuming tasks to someone on your staff. “Being an entrepreneur has given me more time with my family, and allowed me to take vacations to destinations I never would have imagined.”

Multiple streams of income

When you work a traditional job, you only have one employer. What if they go out of business or decide to let you go? “If you’re an entrepreneur, you’re getting income from tons of different sources. If one client dries up, you can find other ways to make money. It’s much better for your financial security.”

Learn to lead

If you’ve never been the boss before, this is your time to learn. You’ll be able to manage your own team and run your business in the way that you wish your boss always had. “I love being a great employer to my team. I try to make their experience with my company as pleasant as possible.”

Do something you’re passionate about

Most people aren’t passionate about their day jobs. But if you start your own business, you can work on your passion every day. “I’m so glad I was able to enter the field that I did. It’s something I’d always dreamed of, and it rarely feels like work.”

Make more money

Lastly, and most importantly for many people, you’ll probably be able to make a lot more money starting your own business than you would working a 9-5. “The income you make is practically limitless. As long as you have a good idea, you can grow your company so you’re making six figures.”

If becoming an entrepreneur sounds enticing to you, Sean McCarthy recommends that you try it. “Take the leap and live your dreams,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story: