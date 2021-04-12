Scores rendered homeless as rainstorm wrecks havoc in Ondo community

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Over 40 houses were destroyed at Igisogba area of Akure South Council area of Ondo State following a rainstorm that wreck havoc on Sunday in the community.

Also affected by the rainstorm were churches, shops as well as electricity poles.

Consequently, residents of the affected houses have been rendered homeless as their houses were completely destroyed.

Displaced persons had to move in with their neighbours while others were accommodated by their family members.

According to some of the residents, some of the affected buildings collapsed after their roofs were pulled off by the storm.

The community had been plunged into total darkness following the damaged electricity poles while social-economic activities of the community had also been paralysed.

Speaking with newsmen, the Chairman of Igisogba Landlord Association, Mr Ebenezer Ojo called on the state government to assist them to rebuild their damaged structures, saying life has been difficult since the incident occurred.

Ojo said that the affected people had been in a state of confusion since the calamity befell them.

“We want to call on the authority of Akure South Local Government, Ondo State Government, and well-meaning individuals and concerned agencies to come to our aid.

“The rainstorm has inflicted colossal damage on private individuals, families, businesses, and corporate organisations.

“We want the government to help our people return to their normal life.” He pleaded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

