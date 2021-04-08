Scores injured in renewed clash over land tussle between Share and Nupe communities in Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Scores have been feared injured on Thursday morning in a renewed communal clash between Share, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government and its neighbouring Nupe communities.

The timely intervention of the state government saved the situation from spreading to Tsaragi community, according to sources who confided in our correspondent.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the age-long communal rivalry between Share and its neighbouring Nupe communities, erupted again over the land issue, between Kange community in Edu Local Government Area and Share community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

While the cause of the renewed hostilities is still sketchy as at the time of filing this report, a resident of Share who spoke with Vanguard under the condition of anonymity confirmed the clash.

She said: “The renewed attack on our community and travellers started early this morning, they’ve been attacking us from both entry and exit point of the town.

“While I can’t confirm or deny any death, for now, I am very sure scores have sustained varying degrees of injury” she lamented.

Contacted, Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the development.

Okasanmi, speaking during a telephone interview said “We received information and immediately deployed our men there, we’ve restored normalcy as I am speaking with you” he stressed

Although reports reaching Vanguard could not confirm the number of casualties recorded in the latest bloody clash, the state government has waded in to restore peace in the troubled area.

A statement by the governor’s spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin on Thursday, said: ” Kwara State Government has taken immediate steps to maintain peace in Tsaragi/Kange communities.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

