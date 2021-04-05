SANTURAKI SOKOTO: Kogi Commissioner felicitates with Abdussamad Dansuki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

A stronger and more inclusive role has been advocated for the traditional institution in complementing government and security agencies efforts, towards maintaining peace in the communities.

Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic planning, Asiwaju Asiru Idris gave the advice on Monday in a message of felicitations to Hon Abdussamad Dansuki on his conferment as the SANTURAKI SOKOTO by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar CFR III.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Chairman Sokoto Traditional Council, and Religious Leader of Nigeria’s Muslim Community had during the weekend in Sokoto honoured Alhaji Abdussamad Dansuki with the prestigious title of SANTURAKI SOKOTO (meaning a close confidant loved by the Sultanate council).

The Commissioner, who also is the Turakin Kotonkarfe said, “The time to stop lips services and take a bold step in encouraging Community policing by assigning constitutional roles to the traditional institution in peacebuilding has become very imperative.”

Idris described the title of the SANTURAKI SOKOTO, (meaning a close confidant loved by the Sultanate Council, as aptly fits the personality of Abdussamad Dansuki, urged him to use the opportunity to contribute his quota to the development of the Sultanate.

“The decision by the Sultanate Council to honour him as a close confidant was not misplaced. I called on him to give the needed support that will improve on the socio-economic development of the Sultanate”.

The Turakin Kotonkarfe lauded the accomplishments and sterling leadership qualities of the Santuraki Sokoto, attributes he pointed out has marked him out for recognition by the Sultanate Council.

Alhaji Abdussamad Dansuki is presently the Sokoto state Commissioner for Finance.

