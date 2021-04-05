Sam Obi was a bastion of peace, a loyal party man – Askia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC Bashorun Askia Ogieh has described former acting governor of the state, Rt. Hon Prince Sam Obi as am elder statesman, a bastion of peace and a loyal party man to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The DESOPADEC boss while joining other eminent Deltans to lament the demise of the former Speaker if the Delta State House of Assembly, noted that at a time the state had to contend with a near crisis situation when former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan was removed from office by the court, he (Obi) held forth, stabilised the polity and sustained the peace in the state.

Askia noted further that as acting Governor from November 15, 2010, Prince Obi held the PDP together, superintended the holding of a new gubernatorial election within three months and ensured that the party secured another resounding victory.

He further likened the episode to the life and times of Prince Obi who he said always put the people of Delta State first, noting that “indeed, the PDP in Delta State owes its stability to him for when it needed a hero, Prince Obi stood up to be counted.”

Speaking on his relationship with Prince Obi, Askia said: “Under Chief James Ibori’s first tenure, when he was Chairman of Pointer Newspaper and I was Chairman of the Governing Council of Institute of Continuing Education and also as local government chairmen, with me as ALGON State Chairman, Sam and I were known and addressed as Bolt and Nut.

“The name we called ourselves, basically because of our chemistry which was topnotch, inseparable and complimentary to our individual goals. It was an enviable rapport that lasted till his last breath.

“That it never rains but pours has manifested again, and I am disconsolate. A skillful and passionate politician, my brother and friend has played his part and is gone to be with the Lord. His death is not just sad, it is numbing.

“On behalf of DESOPADEC, I commiserate with the royal family of Ute–Okpu, the Owa Kingdom, and the people of Delta State on the death of our former Acting Governor. May God grant his soul peace eternal.”

