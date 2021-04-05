Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Abuja

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed shock and grief over the death of a former Acting Governor of the state, Prince Sam Obi, saying he was a dependable political ally, whose commitment to the attainment of Stronger Delta laced with unity and peace was infectious and grandiose.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, commiserated with Deltans, the people of Ika Nation and Ute-Okpu community in particular, over the demise of the renowned politician and pastor.

He said the fallen former lawmaker, who was Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly and Acting Governors in November 2010, adding that he was a great patriot and leader who led with the fear of God. He added that because of Obi’s love for God, he founded the Oracle of God Ministries Church where he ministered the word of God with passion until his heavenly call to be with his maker.

Noting that the late Prince Sam Obi would long be remembered by the people of Ika North East for his contributions as a Councillor, Council Chairman, and representative of the Constituency in the state legislature, he said his role and wise counseling would be missed by his political family and Ika nation.

Okowa said: “needless to say that my brother and chum, Prince Sam Obi, will be sorely missed. On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of our beloved brother and former Acting Governor of Delta, Rt. Hon. Sam Obi.

“He was a very peaceful man who loved his people and served them to the best of his ability. As a minister in the temple of God, Prince Sam Obi served the Lord by preaching the gospel of Christ and shepherding His flock until his demise.

“As a former Speaker and Acting Governor, he will be long remembered for his contributions to the growth and development of the Ika nation and Delta”, praying to God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left to bear the loss.

Vanguard News Nigeria

