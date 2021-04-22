Ryan Buttigieg on supporting economy through mentorship

Kindly Share This Story:

Change Online Ltd founder Ryan Buttigieg saw that, as the global pandemic trudges onward, more and more people are braving the digital shift to sustain their families, lives, and livelihoods. As a full-time online marketing mentor, Ryan Buttigieg knew that it was his chance to help these people and support the global economy by offering to teach them the tools of the trade to become successful entrepreneurs online.

COVID-19 and the Global Economy

Now that vaccines are being made available to different parts of the world, the World Bank says in its Global and Regional Outlook report that it will take some time before the world recovers or reverts back to pre-pandemic levels. The global lender estimates that the world economy will expand at least 4% in 2021, but that will not be enough for most developing nations. This means that many people are still left without jobs or without sufficient income to support the needs of their families.

In contrast, the global pandemic is accelerating the rise of the digital economy. The BDO United States noted that, due to a health crisis, humanity has become much more aware of and reliant on the benefits of digital transformation. This eliminates the need for physical contact in the continuation of business operations around the world. The company believes that the pandemic forced companies to accept digital innovations like complete remote work setups, contactless payments, and the digitalization of consumption.

Making an Impact Through Mentorship

This digital revolution is throwing a lifeline to those in dire need of income. It is also giving an opportunity for the rise of online entrepreneurs to make their marks in the world. For complete beginners, though, making a move right now seems like such a daunting task. That is why Ryan Buttigieg’s company called Change Online Ltd is making it easier for complete newbies to start their own online businesses.

Change supports like-minded individuals climbing the digital ladder by offering full mentorship services on different fields of interest in the digital landscape. These courses include drop-shipping, affiliate marketing, and Amazon FBA. As a mentorship program, Change Online Ltd not only trains people to start their online businesses, but also guides them to make the right choices that lead to success.

Since its inception, the UK-based company has had an over 85% success rate for the people it helped worldwide. With Change Online Ltd’s dedication to its craft, the company is also indirectly accelerating the recovery of the global economy.

Kindly Share This Story: