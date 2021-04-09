Runsewe appeals to Edo not to suspend ongoing sports festival

By Osa Amadi

Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture and Patron, Nigeria Union of Journalists has appealed to Edo State Government to reconsider the decision to suspend the ongoing National Sports Festival due to paucity of funds.

Runsewe said the sports festival is a veritable vehicle of national unity and an outpost for discovering hidden young talents that will help Nigeria to sustain its leadership position in sports in Africa and the world.

The NUJ Patron and President, Africa Region, World Craft Council noted that Edo State successfully hosted the National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST, two years ago, enthroning and supporting the growth of national cultural values and therefore should make the necessary sacrifice in the true spirit of nation-building to sustain the ongoing sports fiesta for the sake of the young Nigerian sports persons, many of who may be visiting Edo, the home of culture, for the first time.

Runsewe called on men and women of goodwill, governments, and corporate giants, to come to the aid of the state government and ministry of sports to ensure that the enthusiasm and talents of young Nigerian mobilized at the festival were not ruptured by lack of funds.

“We must rise to support this festival of national unity and for the sake of our children, boys and girls who will do Nigeria proud in future sports programmes in Africa and the world, all capable philanthropic hands must support Edo state in hosting the festival.