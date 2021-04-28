Rotary clubs donate books to schools in Delta 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Rotary Club of Asaba Metropolitan, Rotary Club Blue Water and Asaba Reading Clubs have donated books worth millions of naira to Osadenis High School Junior Reading Fellowship and Infant Jesus Academy Junior Reading Fellowship in Asaba, Delta State.

Speaking during the donation, the President of Asaba Rotary Club, Rotarian Ayoola Fafowara, charged the students, particularly members of the Interact Clubs of both schools, to always read their books and urged them to make use of the donated books to enhance their studies.

Fafowara said: “Read means, read, educate and develop”, stressing that the donation was in fulfilment of one of the core areas of Rotary Club. Also, the President of Rotary Club of Asaba Bluewater, Rotarian Osuhor, expressed satisfaction that girls were beginning to show interest in the activities of Rotary clubs.

Osuhor said: “Rotary is good. The interact Club here is obviously doing well and you are well organized. We encourage you to read. All over the world reading culture is being enhanced.

“I am particularly happy today that in our own State, particularly Asaba, the Reading Clubs are here and all of you are interested in reading. I, therefore, encourage you to have reading competitions among yourself.

The President of Asaba Reading Club, Rotarian Maxwell Ajufo, who also spoke at the ceremony, said; “Readers are leaders”, saying; ” if you want to change, you must imbibe the culture of reading.

“When we read books, we gain the knowledge that great minds have invested into books. These books here are not for fancy, they are meant to be read to grab the knowledge that you have inside and then we you are done, you can stand shoulder high”.

While noting that what they do was to encourage young people to read, he lamented that “the culture of reading is beginning to die off.

Receiving the books in the different ceremonies, the Vice Principal of Osadenis High School, Mrs E. M Omeni and the Vice Principal of Infant Jesus Academy, Mr Michael Acheka who spoke on behalf of the two schools, thanked the Rotary Clubs for the gesture, assuring that the books would be put into judicious use.

