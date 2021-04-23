Road crashes claim 26 lives in Adamawa ― FRSC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adamawa sector command, says no fewer than 26 lives were lost in 108 road traffic crashes between January and April 23.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, the Sector Commander, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yola.

Irelewuyi also said 256 persons sustained injuries in the crashes, which involved 214 vehicles within the period under review.

He noted that most of the fatal crashes happened during the night.

The sector commander also explained that the command observed that overloading had contributed to higher number of fatalities and people involved in the crashes.

“In view of these observations, we are targeting our reinforcement drive toward checkmating overloading as well as speeding.

“We are increasing our public enlightenment and publicity to critical stakeholders, especially transport unions and relevant agencies that are connected directly to road use in order to make sure that people travel safely,” he said.

He appealed to road users to understand that it was better to arrive alive by exercising caution and observing traffic rules and regulations.

“Let us minimise speed, overloading, and night journey,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

