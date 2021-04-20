Road crash claims 2 lives on Ijebu Ode-Benin highway

Kindly Share This Story:

Two persons were confirmed dead while one other sustained various degrees of injuries in a road crash that occurred on Monday on the Ijebu Ode -Benin expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta that the accident involved a Toyota Sienna car and a truck.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident which occurred at 11:15 a.m. was caused by the driver of the Sienna car who was on top speed.

He said that the driver of the car lost control and hit the loaded stationary truck.

He said that a male teenager and a woman who were in the Toyota Sienna marked MUS 264 XV died in the accident while one other person sustained injuries.

The TRACE spokesperson said that the deceased were deposited at the General Hospital mortuary, Ijebu Ode, while the injured was taken to Rona Hospital, Ijebu Ode.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and warned motorists against excessive speeding, reckless and dangerous driving.

