Rights activist urges FG to immortalise late Odumakin

Kindly Share This Story:

Human Rights and Political Activist, Mark Adebayo, has advised governors of Southwestern (SW) states and the Federal Government to immortalise the late Yinka Odumakin by naming worthwhile monuments in his memory.

Adebayo, who made the call in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, expressed shock and sadness over the death of the late Afenifere Renewal Group spokesperson.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odumakin died on Saturday at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital at age 59.

The human rights activist is the Executive Director of Secure World and Liberty Initiative for Peace (SELIP), and also Co-National Spokesman for the Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP.

He said that the governors of SW states and the Federal Government could also establish an annual event in his honour, adding that he deserved it and even more.

He said the news of Yinka’s passing was not only shocking and unbelievable but utterly devastating.

Also read:

“The Yoruba nation and entire Nigeria as a country have lost one of the most brilliant stars in the African constellation. It’s sunset at noon.

“Yinka was a committed fighter for justice and equity in Nigeria, a cause to which he dedicated himself up to his last breath.

“Let the sun dim its ray, let the breeze still its air, let the sea hold its peace, let the birds chirp in low tones, let the music stop, let mother Africa mourn for she has just lost one of her sterling offspring.

“Nigeria, cry for you are bereaved. Yorubaland, wail your heart out for a great son has been taken away from you never to be seen again,” he eulogised.

The activist said he was devastated, confused and still in a state of denial but the reality could be bitter.

According to him, I have lost a dear friend, an irreplaceable colleague and a motivator.”

He noted that the late Odumakin left at a critical junction of Nigeria’s volatility when his invaluable experience, incredible intelligence and tireless commitment to the noble causes of humanity are desperately needed.

“I am yet to think of any worthy replacement to fill the humongous hiatus of honour that your sudden departure has left gaping.

“As you have transcended to higher climes, I can only wish you a peaceful journey to yonder,” he said

Adebayo gave his condolences to his wife and immediate family, praying that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“It is our loss as Nigerians and our loss as Yoruba nation, it’s our loss as activists, as friends and colleagues. Yinka’s death is a loss to all of us.

“Although we mourn now and we will mourn for a long time to come, but Yinka lived a fulfilled noble, productive and blessed life. His life is worth celebrating.

“On this note, l call on all the governors of southwestern states and the Federal Government to immortalise him by naming worthwhile monuments in his memory or establish an annual event in his honour.

“He deserves it and even more.

“Yinka came, he saw and was more than a conqueror. Journey well, my dear brother and friend,” the activist paid his tribute to Odumakin.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: