Breaking News
Translate

Restaurant offers year of free burgers to customers who get tattoos

On 12:18 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

A California-based restaurant chain is offering customers free burgers for a year if they get hamburger tattoos bearing the eatery’s name.

Farmer Boys announced it partnered with The Honorable Society tattoo shop in West Hollywood, Calif., and Rockin Ink Tattoo in Las Vegas to offer three different 2-inch-by-2-inch tattoo designs.

ALSO READ: Twitter’s decision to cite HQ in Ghana, a non-issue — APC counters PDP

Customers who receive the tattoos will receive free burgers for a year from Farmer Boys locations.

Farmer Boys said the promotion celebrates the chain’s 40th anniversary.

Customers can sign up for tattoo appointments on the restaurant’s website.

upi.com

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!