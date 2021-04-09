Resident doctors clamour for improved healthcare in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has mounted clamour for an improved health care system in Abia State.

It also pledged to step up its working relationship with the Abia state government to further improve the health care delivery system in the state.

The doctors said they were willing to assist Governor Okezie Ikpeazu with ways to improving on the current state of the health care delivery in Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, as quickly as the existing industrial harmony was

restored in the state.

NARD further expressed her desire to ensure peaceful resolution of the issues in ABSUTH and to help the state government create a lasting legacy in Abia state.

The Association made the pledge in a statement it released, yesterday, after its meeting with Governor Ikpeazu on the salaries and other issues in dispute between the state government and NARD members in ABSUTH.

In the statement jointly authored by the National President, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi; the National Secretary-General, Dr Jerry Isogun and the Publicity/Social Secretary, Dr Dotun Osikoya, NARD pressed for payment of eleven months salary arrears owed its members in ABSUTH within ten days.

They appreciated Governor Ikpeazu’s acceptance to study the Medical Residency Training Act of 2017 with appropriate funding for possible domestication in Abia State within twenty days.

NARD also appreciated Ikpeazu’s resolve to ensure prompt payment of monthly salary to its members with effect from April 2021 and extended further appreciation for the state government’s acknowledgement of owing its members in

ABSU eleven months salary arrears under the present regime, while another nine months was inherited from the past administration, giving a total of 20 months salary arrears owed NARD members at ABSUTH.

“We appreciate His Excellency for his promise to release about Eighty Million

Naira (N80,000,000.00) for the re-accreditation of residency training programme at ABSUTH within ten (10) days. It is the belief of NARD that a properly motivated and remunerated workforce is critical to the resurgence of service and maintenance of industrial harmony at ABSUTH.

“Pursuant to all of the above, we demand payment of these eleven months salary arrears within ten days while discussion continues on how the payment of the other nine months salary arrears owed by previous Government of Abia

the state will be defrayed.

“In cognizance of the Governor’s report on the dwindled revenue to Abia State, that the Eighty Million Naira promised for the re-accreditation of the residency training programme in all the department be redirected to augment the amount required for payment of the eleven months salary arrears of our members within those ten days,” NARD demanded.

