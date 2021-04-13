Reps to hold valedictory session for late member, Ossy Prestige

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The House of Representatives, will on April 15, hold a valedictory session for the late member representing Aba North /Aba South federal constituency of Abia State, Hon. Ossy Prestige.

Younger brother to the late lawmaker, Rotarian Chuks Nnanna, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Aba, explained the event, would mark the beginning of activities for the burial of the late lawmaker.

Prestige, who was serving his second term at the House on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, died on February 6 in Germany, after a brief illness.

He further disclosed that there would be a walk as well as an interdenominational service in honour of the late lawmaker who would be buried on April 24 at Abiriba, in Ohafia council area.

Meanwhile, a group, Old Bende Progressive Union, OBPU, Abia South chapter, has paid a condolence visit to the wife of late Reps member, Hon Ossy Prestige.

The group who spoke through is chairman, Deputy Inspector General of Police, rtd, Azubuko Udah, described Hon Prestige’s death as a big loss to his constituents.

“When Hon Prestige was alive, he identified with everything Aba and the people loved him as a result of this, so much so that he won elections even while in a minority party. He did what his contemporaries could not do even within the political circle, leaving legacies that will be difficult to match in the process.”

Also speaking, Board of Trustee, BOT, chairman of the group and traditional ruler of Umuosu Okaiuga Nkwoegwu in Umuahia North council, Eze Nzenwata Mbakwe, described the late lawmaker as one of its bonafide members who contributed immensely to the development of Aba in particular and Abia in general.

Eze Mbakwe described the lawmaker’s death as a tragedy and said it will be difficult for residents of Aba to overcome it and urged his family to bear the loss with fortitude.

In her remarks, the widow of the late lawmaker, Rev. Mrs Precious Ossy Prestige, who said she was yet to overcome the shock of her husband’s death, thanked the OBPU leadership for coming to commiserate with the family and urged them to participate actively in the burial.

Vanguard News Nigeria

