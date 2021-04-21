Reps minority leader, Elumelu pushes for Pantami’s resignation, sack

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu at Wednesday plenary moved for the immediate resignation or sack of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami for showing sympathy to the deadly activities of insurgents.

Relying upon matters of privilege, Elumelu asked the House to cause a debate on the issue, particularly demanding Pantami’s exit from office.

It will be recalled that an outrage has been trailing Pantami’s sympathetic utterances for the jihadists even though he had since apologized for making the remarks in the 2000s before becoming a minister.

Elumelu said that Pantami’s apology does not hold water, stressing that even the Minister had apologized,

Elumelu said: “Mr Speaker, honourable colleagues, I rise to move a point of order bothering on the infringement of my privileges.

ALSO READ: Anambra CP orders refund of N500k extorted from victim by police

“In the past few days, I have been inundated with calls from my constituents and Nigerians seeking the resignation of the Honourable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Mr Pantami who was allegedly accused of having links which seems to support Al-Qaeda and Boko Haram knowing very well what we are facing with issue of insecurity in the country.

“Although he has apologized to me it doesn’t stand. So, I, therefore, call for his immediate resignation or sack”.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila who presided over the plenary said that the matter had been noted.

“Your point of privilege has been noted”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: