Reps member explains why FG failed to curb insecurity

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom Federal Lawmaker and Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Mr. Onofiok Luke has explained why the federal government has not been able to curb the worsening security situation in the country.

Luke, who spoke with newsmen in Uyo on Thursday, noted that the agencies charged with the security of the nation do not have a well-coordinated leadership command to be able to work concertedly to achieve the common goal of securing the country.

He said it was a sad reality that there is no uniformity of purpose and synergy among the security agencies, stressing that there is no way the security apparatus and institutions would be able to tackle banditry, terrorism, and other forms of criminality if they do not work in unison.

He advised the Federal government to invest in intelligence gathering, and that intelligence reports should be shared among security organizations.

His words, ”When former President Goodluck Jonathan tackled the insecurity certain sections of the country cried out and was accused of killing people extra-judicially. We did not know that we will get to where we are today.

”One thing is clear. There is a lack of leadership. We don’t have a coordinating leadership to lead us to where we have to get to. Everybody seems to be operating in silos.

”The military is operating in silo, the police is operating in silo. It is sad that at a point in this country, the security chiefs were operating without the national security adviser and so there is a clear lack of leadership there”.

Luke who represents Etinan/Nsit Ubium/Nsit Ibom federal constituency, backed the plan by the Federal Government to seek help from the international community to solve the country’s security challenges but kicked against the plan to recruit repentant terrorists into the police and military.

He expressed worry over the recent report that the number of arms and ammunition in the hands of non-state actors was three times more than the ones in the hands of state actors.

He proposed more transparency and accountability by governors on the management of security votes, stressing, ”On the issue of governors and security vote, let me start from this perspective. I am an advocate of state police.

” I have stated together with my colleagues on the floor of the House to make alterations in the Constitution to accommodate state police. Again what can the governors do other than giving vehicular and logistic support?

“Anytime there is a crisis in the states the security operatives sent to those places are paid special allowances and those special allowances are paid by the governors and this comes from the security vote. There are governors that have utilized their security vote judiciously.

“You cannot as a state governor procure arms. Going forward civil society must be made members of the State Security Council so that they will have first-hand information on the security architecture of the state. With that, it is easy for the citizens to understand the workings of the security architecture and the expenditure of security vote”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

