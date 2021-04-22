Breaking News
Reps announce transition of Warri monarch, Ogiame Ikenwoli

* As Ereyitomi Joins Colleagues To Observe One Minute Silence Of Honour

The Nigerian House of Representatives has announced the transition of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, in a letter sent in by the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi read by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajiabiamila on the floor during plenary Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The letter titled: ‘Notification of the demise of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri Kingdom,’ reads: “His Majesty who ascended the throne of His Forefathers 12th December, 2015 had a short but remarkable reign which was dedicated to the peace and prosperity of the people of Warri Kingdom, Delta State and by extension Nigeria.

“His Majesty’s wise leadership, devotion and graciousness will forever be remembered by all”.

 Ereyitomi joined his colleagues in observing a minute silence in honour of the  revered  Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Meanwhile plans are on for the transition programme of the 20th Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli as well as the crowning of a new King in Warri Kingdom which will be the  21st Olu of Warri.

 

