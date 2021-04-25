Reno to Nigerian Army: Are you strong when you see IPoB, weak when you see Boko Haram?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has asked the Nigerian Army to take out Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram leader, the same way they eliminated the leader of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, Commander Ikonso.

Omokri on Sunday via his twitter handle asked if they (Nigerian army) are weak when they see Boko Haram and strong when they see ESN, instituted by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

“Can’t Nigeria’s Army also take out leaders of Boko Haram, bandits and killer herdsmen troubling Nigeria, the same way they took out alleged ESN leader, Ikonso.

“Or, are they only strong when it comes to ESN, and weak when it comes to Boko Haram, bandits and herdsmen?”

Recall that a tactical team of the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, and Department of State Services (DSS), in a joint operation early Saturday, stormed the operational headquarters of the ESN in Awomama, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, killing Ikonso and six members of the group.

Irked with the killing the Indigenous People of Biafra, through its publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful vowed to avenge their death.

The group however, promised ‘hell for all those who had a hand in the attack’.

According to the statement: “IPOB ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, strongly condemn the unprovoked attack on some members of IPOB and ESN operatives at Oguta junction at Mgbidi, along Owerri road Onitsha expressway by a joint security force comprising the army, police and DSS operatives, with the support of Imo State Government.

“The killing of the heroic innocent Biafrans protecting our communities and towns from Fulani terrorist herdsmen masquerading as cattle herders in cold blood is very painful.

READ ALSO:

” Hope Uzodinma and all those who had a hand in this wickedness will pay dearly. Hope Uzodinma and his cowardly Nigerian security agencies cannot confront Fulani terrorists but only flex their muscles when they see Biafra agitators.

“For murdering Ikonso, the ESN unit COMMANDER in a cold blood, Uzodima has stirred the hornet nest! He should get ready for a sting. “Uzodima allegedly decided to kill Ikonso because he refused his offer to head Ebubeagu ghost security outfit formed by South-East governors.

“Uzodima has tried but without success to lure ESN operatives into EBUBEAGU. He had made irresistible offers to them which were turned down, hence his resorting to the elimination of these patriotic heroes who vowed never to betray Biafra.

“Hope Uzodinma sent a lot of emissaries to beg Ikonso and other ESN officers to join EBUBEAGU security outfit. So, because of their refusal to betray Biafra agitation and our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the governor mobilized joint security forces to attack them today.

“Contrary to claims by the cowardly security forces who flee from terrorists but kill innocent citizens, they were not able to penetrate into the camp of ESN. They only ambushed Ikonso but we promise them hell for this cowardly act!

“Hope Uzodima has murdered sleep, so he should be ready to stay awake! FULANI terrorists pretending as cattle sellers in Enugu destroyed Police van and attacked Government officials on lawful duty with AK-47 but no Army, police or DSS attacked them till now.

“But ESN operatives defending our communities against the terrorists are being hunted like games every day. The world has kept quiet over this atrocity until we begin our own madness.

“May Chukwu Okike Abiama accept the souls of our gallant men. Biafra shall always remember them and other fallen heroes for their heroism!

Can’t Nigeria’s Army also take out leaders of Boko Haram, bandits and killer herdsmen troubling Nigeria, the same way they took out alleged ESN leader, Ikonso. Or, are they only strong when it comes to ESN, and weak when it comes to Boko Haram, bandits and herdsmen?#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 25, 2021

On Wednesday, we read that Boko Haram attacked Geidam, in Yobe, then they attacked Adamawa, and then yesterday they attacked Mainok, Borno. See the ease at which they are moving from state to state, while the Army is in Imo killing ESN that are not killing people!#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 25, 2021

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: