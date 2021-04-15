Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Seven years after Chibok schoolgirls were abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents, the Presidency last night said that the release of the remaining girls still with their abductors is a work in progress.

The Presidency in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu reassured parents and all concerned citizens that the missing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, remained constantly on the minds of the government as they are always on the minds of their parents.

According to the statement, “No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course.

“The recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and could happen anytime soon.”

The Presidency asked for support, understanding and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostage.

