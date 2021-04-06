Regional integration, interconnectivity: Ibom air to commence Uyo-Gambia route soon

Kindly Share This Story:

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has declared the preparedness of the state-owned carrier, Ibom Air to commence flight operations between Uyo and Banjul, the Gambia, aimed at strengthening regional integration and trade between the two countries.

This was part of discussions Monday, when the Gambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mohamadou Musa Njie met with the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel at Government House, Uyo.

The Governor thanked the Gambian High Commissioner and the President of Gambia for indicating interest in bilateral relations with Akwa Ibom State in the area of Commerce, industry and aviation development, stating that the vision of the State-owned Airline, Ibom Air, to become the West African Aviation powerhouse, is nearing reality, following indications that Ibom Air could soon commence regional operations between Nigeria and The Gambia.

“We are actually planning a regional flight with Ibom Air, so we hope by next month we should take delivery of two brand new A220 300 series Airbuses, we want to use that for regional flights. I will get this to be discussed at the directors meeting of Ibom Air so that we can also consider Banjul”, the Governor assured.

The Governor who acknowledged the tourism potentials in the Gambia advised other West African countries to take advantage of the tourism potentials that Ibom Air is offering.

Speaking earlier, the Gambia High Commissioner Mohamadou Musa Njie commended the Governor for the great achievements recorded by Ibom Air and expressed the willingness of his country to have Ibom Air commence operations into Banjul.

He presented a letter personally written by the President of The Gambia requesting the Akwa Ibom State Government to extend the operations of Ibom Air to The Gambia. The letter also conveyed the invitation by the President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow to Governor Emmanuel for a visit to The Gambia to strengthen industrial and trade relations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

