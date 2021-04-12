Reflection: This is for Nigeria, Nigerian women and youth

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arc Kabir Ibrahim

I can easily refer to myself as a privileged Nigerian having witnessed Nigeria’s development in the last 40 years from the vantage position of coming of age and leaving University with a practical education in physical development.

I believe life was easier in Nigeria in those days because gainful employment was readily available to young people willing to work.

Today it is easier to pass through the eye of the needle than to get a decent job after leaving school.

There is crushing unemployment, uncontrollable inflation, insecurity, and even hunger in Nigeria currently.

Women, Youth, and Children are the most vulnerable at this time in Nigeria’s development.

The turn of events was caused by the mismanagement of our National resources by our leaders in cahoots with all of us, the followers.

We are all to blame! To turn the tide and therefore make Nigeria work properly we need to do some soul searching, thank God the ballot is now firmly in our hands.

While my thesis may not be exhaustive I hearken to enumerate the following in the hope that the majority of Nigerians, Women, and Youth especially will heed to my call: Anyone who offers money to you for support promptly accepts it but do not vote for them.

Do not segregate between Nigerians as you seek for leaders rather hinge everything on Competence, Hard-work, and Integrity.

Meritocracy above oligarchy, ethnicity, regionalism, and religion should be the benchmark for electability.

The above-enumerated barometers are tested and found to be the bane of our National Development and they explain the quagmire debilitating against the harnessing of our diversity to give us the optimum push to make Nigerians prosperous and Nigeria great.

Taking them one by one it can easily be inferred that except Ahmadu Bello, Awolowo, Azikiwe, Balewa and their generation all the leaders of Nigeria in the last 50 years can be said to have failed for one or all of the three reasons listed above.

We must tell ourselves or each other the truth as a Nation and deliberately set out to make our country livable for ourselves and generations unborn.

I challenge all well-meaning Nigerians on this platform and elsewhere to give this matter latitude and engender healthy discourse to unravel the way forward for our country!

Arc Kabir Ibrahim is the National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, wrote in from Katsina, Katsina State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: