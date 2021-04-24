Kindly Share This Story:

We claimed we were decolonized but yet we still live in the shadows of the Whiteman, we speak their languages, we dress like them, we even go as far as changing the color of our skin to look like them. The question is; where are our African values? It has been eradicated, destroyed, suppressed without our notion in order for us not to have a rebirth of ourselves.

Judging from our limitations, we hardly fought any battles of transformation and renewal or setting a pace for our globalization. We have to create and initiate conditions that foster the rebirth of Africa as an independent and competitive nation.

Through Material development of African societies, Psychological healing, moral regeneration, Spiritual uplifting, and the Autonomy of our African political conscience, the Rebirth of Africa is here!

The Black Wall Street [BWS] through its Economic War has been at the forefront in helping Africa transform its economy and create productive jobs by supporting investments to build essential infrastructure, helping workers develop skills, and facilitating greater access to markets for citizens and businesses through economic integration.

The Community of Black Wall Street which was burnt down 99 years ago will rise back from ashes, Charles N Lambert, commander, and leader of the Black Wall Street Africa has stated.

As we are all aware, Africa has been down to ashes and has needed a rebirth since the end of direct colonization of the continent. A rebirth that will set the tune for her discovery of who she really is when devoid of colonial influences and a rebirth that will also set the blueprint for her development and advancement as a people.

According to Lambert, this long-awaited rebirth also known as the “African Renaissance” or “Africa for Africans” has been articulated in detailed scripts written through the 26 Episodes first season of the show Economic War with Charles N. Lambert.

In a statement released by the Champion of this economic revolution, Charles Lambert, this rebirth which is anchored on a new economic system known as Compassionate Capitalism includes a detailed implementation plan that includes the return of the slaves as masters over a more sophisticated and vibrant Super Power African economy that will alleviate hundreds of millions from poverty and fast track the development of rural communities. Open letter

The statement reads in part “This rebirth will be held through two major events coordinated by the Trinity Platform which consists of The Black Wall Street, Redirect Mall and Development Channels. The rebirth hinges on the first ever ideological transfer from African Americans to Africans through the adaptation of the Black Wall Street Economic philosophy of Trap and Reinvest from 100 years ago.

The first event focuses on the online philosophical rebirth of Africa through the adaptation of Compassionate Capitalism and the Trap and Reinvest new Black Wall Street Platform.

“The second event which is the Resurrection Camping Festival of One million people in November 2021 (Rakai) focuses on the offline Brick and Mortar rebirth of Africa through the rebirth of the new Black Wall Street community (City), the 600 Jurisdictions and the subdivisions/ franchised business operations all designed to transform Africa into a global Super Power achieving the long-held dream of our forefathers.

“The rebirth of an Africa that is void of foreign influences calls for the announcement of a new capital for Africa and Uganda has been chosen by providence to be the location on our continent for this Capital status (Please see video that explains why Uganda is the Capital of Africa: https://vimeo.com/524164533 ). This explains why both events are being held in Uganda and also explains why your esteemed Uganda based events and advertising agency has been selected to fly this important flag for Africa.

“The first event will hold on May 31st and June 1st 2021 at the Black Wall Street House (BWS House) at 4, Kitante Close, Kampala Uganda. We will be launching 7 things and giving awards for Pan Africanism to 28 people over the two days in commemoration of the Philosophical Rebirth of Africa.

“The seven [7] things we are launching include a book known as New World of Compassionate Capitalism which debunks the current global capitalists’ system of the ancient European philosopher Adam Smith, two African based kinds of literature in Plays- When the Samba Broke and Wait Until Dawn which demonstrate the rich wisdom in African traditional societies, 1,000 Philosophical quotes from Charles N. Lambert which underlines the fact that the author of Africa rebirth is indeed a philosopher in a league Adam Smith would only admire. ”

The 7 Star Launch as contained in the statement also includes a new Social Media Platform known as Economic Circle providing an ingenious way to relate social media to the economic emancipation of the African society.

BWS will also be launching the first-ever franchised business operations known as Good Morning Africa (bakery), the new Black Wall Street App, and the new Black Wall Street Satellite TV.

Finally, Lambert says regarding the unprecedented awards known as Advocate of Africa Award, BWS will be giving to esteemed Pan Africanist every year: “we are giving awards to 28 distinguished first recipients which include President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and 12 other notable Ugandans, Wole Soyinka, PLO, among others.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: