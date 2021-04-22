Ramadan: Saudi Arabia donates food baskets to 3,971 IDPs In Yobe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri, Damaturu

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has donated food items to 3,971 vulnerable people displaced by the Boko Haram crisis in Yobe state.

A similar gesture was donated and handed over to 3,972 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state, in which, the Deputy Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Ebraheem Alghamedi flagged it off this week at the Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Maiduguri.

Muhammadu Muhammed, the Director-General of, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), disclosed this yesterday at the distribution ceremony in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

“King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has donated 3,971 food baskets of relief materials to Yobe State and this will be distributed in some camps in the state.”

Muhammed, represented by Hajiya Fatima Kassim, the Deputy Director Planning, also said the items would be distributed directly to the affected people through the combined efforts of NEMA, SEMA and other stakeholders in the state.

He said each household was expected to have 59.8 kilograms basket of food made up of 25kg of rice, 25kg of white iron beans, 4kg Masa product, 2kg of Tasty Tom tomatoes, 1k of salt, 2kg (2 litres) and 0.8kg of Maggie cubes.

Muhammed commended the Yobe Government for providing succour to its citizens since the insurgency attacks started in the state and solicited continuous support to the people affected.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe appreciated the effort of the KS Relief, NEMA and Ministery of Humanitarian Affairs for the timely intervention.

Buni, represented by Dr Muhammed Goje, the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said the items would reach the beneficiaries on time judiciously.

Malam Bukar Baba, one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the donors, saying the food items would be of great assistance especially that Ramadan (fasting) is ongoing.

